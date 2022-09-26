THE body of a woman who disappeared in March has finally been found buried under cement in a Malaga industrial estate.

The horrifying discovery came after police arrested her ex-partner on Sunday and he confessed to the murder of 39-year-old Debora Morais Dos Santos.

Police dug up the body at the La Estrella industrial estate.

Dos Santos tried to report the man to authorities in 2012 but authorities failed to take any notice of her plight.

The Malaga government will now decide if this was another case of gender violence.

Carmen Martin, the president of a women’s rights groups called Plataforma Maltratos a Mujeres Violencia Cero, said all evidence pointed to the fact that it was another case of male violence against women.

The group said it protest the murder on September 28 in Malaga and would remember recent victims.

If the cause of death is confirmed, it would be the ninth woman this year to die out from male violence in Andalucia.

