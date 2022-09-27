A 35- year-old British man has been arrested for allegedly touching without consent a female passenger who was sitting next to him on a flight from the UK to Spain last Sunday, September 25.

Cabin crew contacted Spain’s Guardia Civil after the British woman told them that the man touched her breast and asked her to have sex in the toilets.

The British man was arrested when the plane landed in Spain.

British man arrested for allegedly sexually assaulting a woman on a Ryanair flight to Spain. Image Wikipedia.

According to The Mirror, the man had a quick trial and was fined £2,500.

The victim claimed that the man abused her moments before the landing procedure started.

Guardia Civil confirmed the arrest for an alleged crime of sexual abuse. He was taken to court and spent a night in a cell.

It is not the first time that a British man has been arrested on a flight from Spain to the UK.

The Olive Press reported the arrest of a man in July after he made a bomb threat on social media.

