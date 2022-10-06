Mallorca is still recovering from September floods, but the island is bracing for more heavy rainfall over the coming days.

Heavy rains are set to smash Mallorca and the Balearic Islands over the next two days.

Mallorca will be on orange alert after the State Meteorological Agency (Aemet) forecast strong showers and storms on Thursday.

The Llevant area of Mallorca is expected to be the worst hit where up to 40 litres per square meter could be dumped in just one hour.

The weather warning will last from Thursday into Saturday.

There was also a storm warning in place, with the orange alert meaning there was “significant meteorological risk and a certain degree of danger” for everyday activities.

The rest of the island will be on yellow alert, bracing for 15-30 litres per square meter to fall.

It comes as some towns in Mallorca continue to recover from flooding in September.

In just less than an hour on September 16, 135 litres per square metre was dumped on Felantix.

Streets were turned into rivers, houses were flooded and cars swept away as water gushed through the town’s streets.

Scores of people needed to be rescued after becoming caught in the storm and trapped in their vehicles on the main road from Felantix to Porreres.

