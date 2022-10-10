A LONDON exhibition showcasing nine artists from Gibraltar has moved to the Rock’s modern art gallery at Montagu Bastion.

The Gibraltar Exhibition of Modern Arts (GEMA) is now hosting the ‘Gibraltar Our Sacred Earth, Our Sense of Place’ event after the Bermondsey exhibition in September.

Gibraltarian artists based in the British capital got together with those who still live on the Rock for the exhibition at the Bermondsey Project Space.

London-based poet and singer Gabriel Moreno brought live entertainment to the venue.

Minister for Culture John Cortes called it the start of a ‘cultural renaissance’ where artists could break into a new audience.

“The show at Bermondsey Project Space saw a positive response with several sales, plenty of interest and networking contacts made,” Gibraltar’s Ministry of Culture said in a statement.

Art adorns the walls of the GEMA gallery in Montagu Bastion

“With the works now back on the Rock the organisers felt it would be of value to the community to also have an opportunity to view the exhibition, which will see a slightly different curation,” it added.

Works of art feature different elements of Gibraltar’s identity, including its culture, history, heritage, people and community.

They managed to capture some of the nostalgia of living on the Rock through the ages, with its forgotten patios hidden among labyrinths of steps in the old town.

Artists used oils, acrylics, photographs, video and mixed media in their art work.

Check out the whole catalogue of art here.

