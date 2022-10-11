A carer breached the trust of her 85-year-old female client in Alicante by illegally using her credit card 175 times.

A 32-year-old woman has been arrested by the Policia Nacional after they received a complaint.

She racked up over €6,000 in her illegal spending spree involving online purchases, shop visits, and ATM withdrawals.

The carer had access to the credit card’s PIN number and used the card in cocktail bars, pubs, beauty salons, clothes stores, and even a dental clinic.

The victim did not realised that she had been scammed until over a year had passed.

Police analysed all the transactions which had nothing to do with the card holder’s way of life and deduced immediately that the carer was behind all of the unauthorised spending.

