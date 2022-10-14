A developer wants to resuscitate plans for a ‘ghost’ urbanisation in San Miguel de Salinas in the south of Alicante Province with a previous objective of building 1,800 homes.

The firm, Bogey Mediterraneo, has asked San Miguel council to take control of the SUS-A Los Invernaderos site.

The original developer went bust in 2008 leaving 700,000 square metres of deserted streets, green areas and facilities to be abandoned and vandalised over the last 14 years.

Just four properties were built on the site, with Bogey Mediterraneo buying 51% of the area last month for €4.3 million- roughly half the price of what it was valued.

If the new developer gains council approval, a lot of preparatory work will have to be done, including spending a minimum of €1.5 million connecting the area to the electricity grid.

That will involve constructing a link from the Iberdrola sub-station at La Marquesa to the urbanisation site.