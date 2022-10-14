A Torrent man had his large indoor marijuana farm raided after leading police on a high-speed car chase around the city.

The 37-year-old Spaniard was spotted driving dangerously on Torrent streets and was stopped by a Policia Local patrol.

He fled- ramming two patrol cars in the process as the vehicles pursued him.

His young son was put into danger as he accompanied his father.

The man was known to police and took cover in a warehouse that he ran.

He was arrested inside the building with the Policia Nacional discovering a large marijuana farm with 600 plants and €492 in cash.

Several air conditioning units were in operation along with an array of lights to stimulate plant growth.

The man has been charged with public health and road safety offences in addition to attacking the police officers.

