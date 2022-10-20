Former Manchester United star Lee Sharpe has promised more ‘many new exciting business ventures’ as he steps away from his beloved Spanish sports bar.

The Olive Press exclusively revealed on Wednesday that Sharpey’s Sports Bar in Javea had closed its doors and put the lease up for sale, less than a year after opening.

The newspaper can now reveal that Sharpe, who launched the pub alongside his wife Lucy and two friends, stepped away from the business because of ‘many exciting ventures’ he was currently working on.

“As a family it just wasn’t working for us and with my name on the door,” the 51-year-old said in a statement sent to the Olive Press.

“The bar has closed due to myself not being able to give it the time needed, which made it so special in the beginning.

“I wanted to part ways before the standards dropped beyond my control.”

Lee Sharpe has promised some new business ventures, to be announced shortly.

The British couple had initially high expectations for the bar, telling the newspaper it would be the ’perfect opportunity’ to help establish a life for their family after moving to Spain in 2021.

Sharpe, who now plays professional golf, said he was still swinging clubs and would remain in Javea, but promised to announce ‘exciting new business ventures’ soon.

“It’s a great business but since the summer I have been busy working away on many exciting business ventures,” he said.

“I’ve many exciting projects due to be announced this month, but unfortunately, I can’t talk about them yet.”

The Olive Press understands Sharpe’s former business partners Aiden Roache and Juan Pintor were keen to keep the business and were on the hunt for a third business partner.

The sports bar was updated on Idealista on October 14.

The property is currently being advertised on Idealista.es at €3,300 a month.

It is described as a ‘huge opportunity to take over the lease for the famous Irish Bar otherwise known as Sharpey’s’.

The deal comes with 13 HD TV’s and after a ‘complete reform’ of the kitchens.

Sharpe made the decision to move to Spain during the Covid-19 pandemic.

He moved to Javea as a new lockdown threat emerged in the UK.

Lee Sharpe moved from the UK to Spain with his family in 2021.

Renting a villa in the hills above the popular seaside town, he dedicated much of the winter to working on his golf swing – he now plays on the professional senior tour.

Sharpe also wanted to dodge a looming Brexit deadline, moving to Spain quickly to sort out residency status.

Sharpe played for Manchester United between 1988 and 1996 and was called up to play for his home country multiple times.

