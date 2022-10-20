FIREFIGHTERS made an unusual rescue on Thursday after finding a parrot in a Gandia store that caught fire.

Fire crews from Gandia and Oliva went to an electric scooter shop on Calle Abad Sola shortly before 9.00 am on Thursday.

Gandia Policia Local officers had tried to stop the blaze with an extinguisher but struggled as several scooters caught fire.

The firefighters moved into action and after extinguishing the flames, which created a lot of smoke, they did a check of the premises.

The owner was not in the store as it was before opening time but a parrot was discovered.

It had suffered from the joint effect of the smoke and high temperatures.

The bird was given some oxygen and it made a quick recovery to be reunited with its owner who arrived to check out the damage to his store.

