BENIDORM will have a new €2 million home for an innovative mediation service that started up in March.

The council has approved the construction of a permanent base to be called the Municipal Mediation Centre.

It will be built on Avenida de Portugal in the Els Tolls district of the city with two floors covering 666 square metres.

The building will include offices, a training area, meeting rooms and waiting areas.

Half of the construction work costs will be met by the European Union.

Benidorm mayor, Toni Perez, said: “This new building will allow us to expand space for social care and housing services and allows us to revitalise the Els Tolls area.”

The project is part of urban regeneration work in the city.

The recently-introduced mediation service is currently based at the Department of Social Welfare.

Qualified council staff try to resolve conflicts between neighbours to a reach a mutually beneficial accord between all parties to avoid costly legal action.

The process for Benidorm residents is totally free of charge.