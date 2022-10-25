THE MAYOR of Marbella, Ángeles Muñoz, has threatened legal action against the Spanish press if they claim she is linked to the ongoing investigation into her husband and stepson for their alleged involvement in a drug gang.

Spanish daily El Diario revealed this week that Muñoz’s husband, Lars Broberg, and his son, Joakim Broberg, have been formally accused by the Spanish High Court of offences related to the gang, which is alleged to have sent large quantities of marijuana and hashish to the Broberg’s home country, Sweden, as well as other north European countries.

Broberg senior is alleged to have laundered the proceeds from the trafficking operation, while his son was found by the investigating judge to have acted as the leader of the gang.

Muñoz, of the conservative Popular Party, threatened on Tuesday to “see some media outlets in court” if they should try to link her to the case, EL Diario and Europa Press reported today.

She added that the case has “absolutely no implications within the municipal domain and absolutely no implications for me” as mayor. She also pointed out that the legal proceedings against her husband would not be continuing given his poor state of health.

El Diario also revealed today the content of some of the conversations intercepted by the police during their investigations of the gang, which culminated in a series of arrests in 2021.

In one recording, Joakim Broberg is heard boasting to a business associate that thanks to the recent victory of the PP in the Andalusian regional elections, as well as the party’s hold on power in Marbella, that “basically, we have the whole of f*cking Andalucía.”

