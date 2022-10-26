MALAGA has recorded the highest number of COVID-10 deaths in three months.

According to data provided by the Andalucian Institute of Cartography and Statistics (IECA), the province has recorded 17 deaths involving COVID-19 in the last recount.

This figure is the highest in the last three months.

It is also the highest in the whole of Andalucia, followed by Sevilla, which has registered eight deaths involving COVID-19.

Since the start of the pandemic, 2,724 people have died in the province from the disease.

Sevilla, which is the province in Andalucia that has registered the highest number of deaths related to Covid-19, tallies 3,334.

Malaga has also seen an increase in the number people testing positive for coronavirus in recent weeks, with 384 new positives cases since the previous report provided by the Andalucian Health Administration.

The cumulative number of officially infected people in the province since March 2020 is 315,150.

Stats which only include those infected by Covid-19 that have been confirmed by PCR and antigen tests, meaning that the real number is higher.

Hospitalisations with the virus throughout this health crisis already exceed 16,000.

As it stands, a total of 16,088 patients have been admitted to hospitals in Malaga with coronavirus since the start of the pandemic. Of these, 1,201 were Intensive Care Unit (ICU) admissions.

At present, 37 patients with or due to Covid-19 are hospitalised in the province, but only one of them is in Intensive Care.

