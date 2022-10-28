A BRUTAL dog attack has left a Granada woman in critical condition.

A heroic mother has been critically injured in a devastating dog attack whilst saving the life of her young daughter who had been set upon by two vicious dogs.

The incident occurred last Friday, October 21, in the town of Armilla in Granada when the 36-year-old woman, together with her husband and five-year-old daughter were walking home after a family dinner and were set upon by two Rottweilers.

The dogs knocked the young girl to the ground, mauling the small child on her arm and dragged her along the road.

The brave mother quickly tried to intervene to save her daughter and the dogs then focused their attack on the mother, who received deadly bites to her cheekbone, the back of the ear and the contour of her eye.

The severity of the attack on the woman left her unconscious whilst her husband and father of the child, who also received bites to his groin, was able to separate the dogs from his wife and child.

The mother was swiftly taken to the Clinico San Cecilio de Granada hospital, where she was admitted into the ICU ward, due to the severity of her injuries.

The woman is still awaiting further surgery, and risks losing one eye due to the brutal attack.

Meanwhile the dogs have been placed in quarantine, where they will remain for the next 15 days, according to the regulations.

READ MORE:

German shepherd dog attacks Irish teenager at Costa Blanca urbanisation in Spain

Toddler attacked and bitten by miniature bull terrier dog outside bar in Spain’s Valencia

Dangerous dogs escape and attack passers-by in Valencia area of Spain