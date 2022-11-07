A 38-year-old man is in a Madrid area hospital after stabbing his wife, 29, and daughter, six, to death at their home.

He tried unsuccessfully to take his own life.

The brutal slaying happened in Mostoles on Sunday.

The man used a social media platform to tell his friends that he had killed his family.

They arrived at his apartment shortly after 10.00 pm and called the Policia Nacional after seeing what had happened.

There had been no previous complaints about domestic violence within the Bulgarian family.

Paramedics found the man slumped on an outside landing with the bodies of his wife and daughter inside the property.

They had been stabbed multiple times.

His self-inflicted wounds did not affect any vital organs and he was taken to the Puerta de Hierro Hospital.

Equality Minister, Irene Montero, said: “There are no words of comfort in these difficult times for the woman’s family and her loved ones.”

It’s the 35th incident of a woman dying through violence committed by a partner or ex-partner in Spain this year.

