3 bedroom Apartment for sale in Cornella de Llobregat - € 240,000

Apartment Cornellà de Llobregat, Barcelona 3 beds 1 baths € 240,000

Cozy home in a brick building with an elevator. Very cozy, exterior and sunny apartment, with a practical and functional distribution; living-dining room with kitchen that was once open and currently closed to the dining room. In the night area we find a full bathroom with a bathtub, two individual exterior rooms and a large double room. Impeccable floor and in very good condition. Gas heating radiators in all rooms, a cold air Split in the dining room, parquet floors, aluminum windows, wooden doors. A parking space in the same building. 2 minutes from the Carretera de Esplugues; next to all… See full property details