ENVIRONMENTAL campaigners want changes to the proposed route of a 23 kilometre high-voltage line that will go across the Vega Baja area.

They’re worried about the impact on farmland and cattle trails.

The line would distribute power from a proposed €38 million solar plant at Rojalinda in Murcia.

Electricity would go through 94 new high pylons and some underground cables in seven Vega Baja municipalities, namely Algorfa, Almoradi, Benejuzar, Jacarilla, Los Montesinos, and Orihuela, before finishing at the Rojales sub-station.

The Ministry for Ecological Transition will process the request for authorisation of the whole project, including an environmental impact report.

The Friends of Sierra Escalona(ASE) and the Friends of the South Alicante Wetlands(AHSA) claim that around 115 hectares of high value farmland is threatened along with cattle trails in Almoradi and San Miguel de Salinas.

The Friends of the Sierra de Benejuzar say the lines would have a ‘negative impact on the environment, fauna, and landscape by invading forest soils inhabited by birds of prey and migratory birds’.

Group president, Manuel Ruiz Sala, said: “The power route will cause a serious eyesore and will run through an area popular with visitors learning about its fauna and geology.”

Councils in affected municipalities are also lining up to voice their concerns over the environmental impact of the pylons.

