POLITICIANS and dignitaries will remember the end of the First World War on November 11 at the lobby of Parliament House in Gibraltar.

Mayor of Gibraltar Christian Santos will mark the 104th anniversary of Armistice Day, a peace treaty that ended the second bloodiest war in history.

Royal Gibraltar Regiment soldiers will provide the Guard of Honour for the occasion along with the Royal British Legion’s Gibraltar branch.

The regiment’s gun salute will mark will mark a two-minute silence.

Then, buglers from the Gibraltar Regiment will sound the Last Post to remember the fallen the Great War.

Finally, representatives from essential services, veterans and other associations will lay wreaths at the Memorial.

The end of the war is marked on the eleventh hour of the eleventh day of the eleventh month every year.

Over 20 million people died during World War One, many of them in trench warfare.

It ended on 11 November 1918 with the defeat of Germany and was branded ‘the war to end all wars’.

Despite this tragic loss of life, Europe was at it again just over 20 years later in World War Two.

Nazi Germany’s invasion of central Europe led to a death toll of over 60 million, about 3% of the global population at the time.

In contrast, the Ukraine war has so far claimed around 100,000 lives.

