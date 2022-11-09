VILLAJOYOSA has become the latest Valencian municipality to put up street signs decrying gender violence.

The town has installed eight signs as part of a national initiative called ‘Municipalities against abuse’.

Four roundabouts have been used in addition to key walkways in the town.

The sign says that Villajoyosa is ‘free of sexist violence’.

It also carries the ‘016’ national number to report abuse.

The slogan was chosen to refer to all attacks committed against women from gender violence to sexual and sexist aggression.

It also encompasses the violation of rights of LGTBI residents.

Another aim is to promote the prevention and detection of gender violence among adolescents and young adults in Villajoyosa.

READ MORE: