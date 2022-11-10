A NIGHT of food and music was laid on at a Marbella restaurant to honour the work of the local emergency services.

Over 100 police, firemen, and emergency workers were treated to a slap-up meal at the Harbour Bar & Restaurant in the city’s Puerto Deportivo .

The event, organized by the Olive Press’s former columnist Lisa Burgess, was hosted by restaurateurs Marc and Penny Quinlan who reached deep into their pockets to pay for the entire evening as a thank-you to the emergency services for their selfless work.

The heads of the Local Police, Guardia Civil, National Police, fire brigades and Red Cross from Costa del Sol towns including Estepona, Mijas and Marbella attended.

Fire and Police Chiefs at the event. Photo: Wendy Cowham

Enrique Lamelas, Chief of National Police, Francisco Soriano the Firefighter Chief of Malaga, David Banasco, Firefighter Chief Benalmadena and Javier Martin, the Chief of Local Police Marbella accepted plaques on behalf of Malaga Provinces emergency services.

Lisa Burgess told the Olive Press: “The idea was to just give them a big thank you. These are the people who make a real difference to our lives. Without them we would not feel safe. They deserve every plaudit they get.”

This was not the first time the Harbour has hosted such a dinner. It was originally intended to be an annual event, but the pandemic led to the postponement of the event until this year.

It is now hoped to get back on schedule to make it an annual occurrence.