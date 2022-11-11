Four people have been arrested over a series of break-ins in the town of Ronda in Malaga province.

The gang targeted two businesses and one home, but are suspected of further robberies.

Under the cover of darkness, the alleged burglars would find gaps in doors or windows and force them open and then steal what they could find inside, the National Police said.

One of the suspects appears to have been involved in all the burglaries, but with different accomplices on varying occasions.

All of the arrested have previous criminal records. The case remains open as police investigate further crimes they have been linked to.