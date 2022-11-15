MADRID will be the first host of Formula 1’s new travelling exhibition dedicated to the championship’s history.

The showcase created in association with production company Round Room Studios is described as ‘the first major exhibition in the history of Grand Prix racing’, and will include an ‘immersive and interactive’ component.

It will debut at the IFEMA centre on March 24, 2023.

Six purpose-built areas will feature a wide variety of never-before-seen one-of-a-kind pieces and collaborations from legendary teams, figures and experts.

Each of the areas have been specially designed in collaboration with award-winning artists, film-makers and multiple creators.

‘Formula 1:-The Exhibition’ combines new, immersive technologies that bring to life F1’s history as well as fun, interactive spaces that provide different perspectives on the sport’s past, present and future.

Round Room Studios lead producer, Tim Harvey, said: “Over the last three years we’ve worked closely with a wide range of contributors, from iconic teams to legendary designers and champion drivers to create a next-generation entertainment experience.”

F1 president, Stefano Domenicali, said: “Opening this international exhibition will allow more fans around the world to fall in love with Formula 1 and will also serve as the perfect platform to honour the incredible history of the sport.”

Tickets will go on sale from December 1.

