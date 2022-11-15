A drunk British man, 66, sexually assaulted a Jet2 stewardess, forcing an Alicante-bound flight into an emergency landing in France.

The intoxicated pensioner was hauled off the plane and arrested by police at Nantes-Atlantique airport.

He was remanded into custody and made an initial court appearance on Monday.

The man- who admitted his guilt- was bailed but will have to return for his trial in Nantes on December 13.

French media said the drunken Brit assaulted a stewardess while she was dispensing refreshments during the outbound flight from Leeds-Bradford airport which departed at 7.00 am.

He thrust his hand up her skirt to touch her inappropriately.

The captain immediately decided to divert the Saturday morning flight to Nantes, with the victim filing a complaint to French police.

Her assailant was over two-and-a-half times the UK drink-drive alcohol limit.

Besides his legal woes, the man faces a lifetime travel ban on Jet2 services.

