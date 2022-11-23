THE Kaleja restaurant in Malaga has received its first Michelin star, bringing the total number of Michelin stars in the province to nine.

A Michelin star gives prestige to the gastronomy of cities and Malaga has established itself as a reference in the guide, with nine stars now distributed among eight top establishments.

Kaleja has been on the fine dining scene in Malaga since 2019, with head Chef Dani Carnero betting on tradition and local produce and fusing them with his own personal flair to place Kaleja on the national culinary scene .

Kaleja currently has two tasting menus, ranging between €90-110, a 14-course and a 16-course respectively, both of which can be paired with wines.

So, if you’re looking for the best place to eat in Malaga right now, and time is not an issue, then look no further.

With the addition of the Kaleja restaurant, there are now a total of nine Michelin stars in Malaga, distributed in eight restaurants that raise Malaga’s gastronomy and its products to the highest level.

