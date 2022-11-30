THE arrival of December will be accompanied by rainfall in almost the entire province of Malaga.

According to a five-day forecast issued by the Spain’s met office, AEMT, rains are likely to fall in some areas as of tomorrow, Thursday December 1, through until Sunday, December 4.

The showers in Malaga province are expected to bring down the temperatures, however, the low intensity of the rains forecast will not serve to counteract the negative data recorded in the month of November, with a new deficit of rainfall.

November is one of the rainiest months of the year, but in parts of the city such as the airport, the data collected is only 7% of the rainfall normally expected for this month of the year.

Temperatures will see a significant drop throughout the week, with the mercury plunging by some 4ºC in some areas.

The cloudy conditions will persist over the weekend.

Though there is no accurate weather forecast from the experts for the weekend yet, AEMET, has predicted that Malaga province will experience more rainfall than usual for the start of December and this might persist for the rest of the month.

