MALAGA has set up walk-in points for flu jabs this week.

Several primary care health districts are enabling schedules and spaces so that those people who want to get vaccinated against the flu can do so without an appointment.

In Malaga, the health management areas are: the Serrania, La Vega and Costa del Sol.

Specifically, the external vaccination point at the Colonia Santa Ines-Teatinos health centre will remain open and offer flu vaccines without an appointment.

In the Serrania area, the outpatient clinic in Ronda will vaccinate adults against Covid-19 and flu from Monday to Friday from 10:30am to 2pm and from Monday to Thursday from 3pm to 7pm.

In the case of Axarquia, all the vaccination points will vaccine adults with or without an appointment.

The campaign is open to anyone over 65 and members of their households.

The 2022 flu vaccination campaign and booster doses for the autumn began on October 3, when people living in a residential or nursing home for the elderly and centres for people with disabilities, began to receive the flu and Covid-19 vaccines.

As well as the population over 80 years of age and the staff and trainees of care homes; social welfare centres and centres for people with disabilities.

As of October 17, the autumn flu and Covid-19 vaccinations campaign opened for people between 65 and 79 years of age, as well as for those between 5 and 64 years of age with chronic pathologies, pregnant women, dependent adults and their carers.

On 24 October, people between 60 and 64 years of age began receiving the double dose vaccination.

From this date onwards, professional groups, such as law enforcement agencies, began to receive their annual flu shots also.

People included in the vaccination groups can request appointments through the usual channels such as the ClicSalud+ website, the Salud Andalucia App and Salud Responde, by telephone through Salud Responde or by contacting their health centre.

