SPAIN’S Justice Minister, Pilar Llop, has unveiled plans for a bill to fight human trafficking and to help victims of it.

A draft bill was approved by the Council of Ministers on Tuesday and will now go for debate and amendment in Congress.

Speaking afterwards in Madrid, Pilar Llop said: “The measure aims to address all forms of trafficking be it for sexual purposes or illegal labour and slavery”.

The minister stressed that the bill would be very much centred on helping victims.

“We will offer assistance and protection for women, girls, boys and men who have been trafficked with full protection and assistance,” he added.

Once a court accredits a person’s status as a potential victim, that person will receive personalised free legal assistance, Llop said, along with the chance to apply for financial aid and help with accommodation.

The Policia Nacional will also set up a new unit purely to deal with trafficking victims.

A victim would also be able to get help without accusing trafficking gang leaders.

The aim is to remove the fear of any reprisals from criminals.

“There is nothing more important than the protection of the most vulnerable persons,” Llop observed.

“This is an ethical and democratic commitment of the first order.”

