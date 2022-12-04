THE second phase of the Sierra Bermeja Forest Restoration Plan, prepared by a multidisciplinary team, will begin in January with a €2.4 million budget.

The second phase of the restoration of the area that was devastated by the Sierra Bermeja forest fire in Malaga, which calcined 9.581 hectares in September 2021, is almost underway and will include the planting of some 10,000 firs, the restocking of existing forests and woodlands in 400 hectares and will also see the improvement of 25.7 kilometres of roads.

This second restoration phase is expected to be completed over the next two years.

The first restoration phase, which involved more emergency work and began the very month the fire was extinguished, can now technically be considered finalised.

The initial phase, with a €4.6 million budget involved linear tree-cutting work on strips adjacent to roads and main roads to ensure the safe passage of people and vehicles, actions to protect against water erosion and forestry treatments in the woodland affected by the fire.

