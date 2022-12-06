2 bedroom Apartment for sale in Punta Prima with pool - € 199,000

Apartment Punta Prima, Alicante 2 beds 1 baths € 199,000

A fantastic opportunity for those who want something a little extra. This top floor, built by one of the best builders in Spain, is located in the heart of Punta Prima within walking distance to the sea and many fine restaurants and all the other facilities you could wish for. This corner apartment has 2 spacious bedrooms and a large bathroom, open-plan kitchen and living room with direct access to a well-sized balcony. From the living room you also have direct access to the very large roof terrace with sea view. The apartment is suitable both as a lovely holiday accommodation but also as… See full property details