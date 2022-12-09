THE heavens have finally opened over Malaga this week as torrential rainfall has swamped the usually sun-drenched province, with the Serranía de Ronda soaking in 75mm in the past 24 hours.

According to data from the Hidrosur, as of midday Friday, 35mm have fallen on the Sierra de Mijas, 35.4mm in Ojén, 25.2mm in Marbella and 26.3mm in Los Reales.

The towns of Jubrique, Los Reales, Pujerra, Colmenar and Alfarnatejo have all received over 50mm of rainfall in the past 24 hours.

Rainfall over Cadiz and Malaga over the past 24 hours. Credit: Hydrosur

Despite the inconvenience of getting wet, the rainfall will be welcome to many in the parched province, especially as it replenishes the depleted reservoirs in the region, with the Concepción reservoir on the western coast being filled by 26.5mm.

The La Viñuela reservoir, which has seen record low water levels lately, received 24mm in the last day.

But the heavy rains have created surprisingly few emergency situations, with the Malaga fire brigade only called out three times in total – once to open the doors of a house and twice to remove fallen trees.

At the time of writing, there have not been any flood warnings issued, but rain is expected for the whole of Friday.

Saturday should see some respite and blue skies, but expect the rains to return from Sunday, so don’t forget to pack an umbrella.