A ROYAL Gibraltar Regiment soldier has won an impressive three gold medals at the British Army Inter Corps Swimming Championships.

Private Jordan Gonzalez took first place in the 50 metre freestyle, 50 metres backstroke and was part of the 4×100 metre relay that also won gold.

Gonzalez, 26, a member of the Band and Corps of the local regiment, was part of Gibraltar’s team at the Commonwealth Games last summer.

Chief Minister Fabian Picardo gave the young soldier his thumbs up for the performance.

‘On behalf of the government and people of Gibraltar, I offer my warmest congratulations to Drummer Private Jordan Gonzalez on his tremendous success and numerous gold medals at the Army Inter Corps Swimming Championships in Aldershot.

“Private Gonzalez is a member of the Band and Corps of Drums of the Royal Gibraltar Regiment and is yet another successful Gibraltarian representing us overseas.”

The prolific swimmer has set Gibraltarian national records during his career and hopes to now book his place for the Island Games in Guernsey.

