A NEW €2 million bus lane was opened today for commuters travelling from Malaga and the metropolitan area to the Malaga TechPark in a bid to alleviate rush hour congestion.
The BUS-VAO lane (VAO which means passenger vehicles) will be reserved for buses and cars carrying multiple people – single occupant cars will be forbidden from using the lane.
The dedicated lane runs along the A-7056 between the A-357 and A-7054 motorways towards the entrance of Malaga TechPark (formerly Andalucia Technology Park).
The new lane will be located on the right lane of the Campillos exit of the A-357 road at link number 61 and on the right lane of the A-7056 road towards the tech park.
Initially the lane will be active on weekdays from 6:30am to 9:30am.
As many as 25,000 vehicles pass through the roads leading to the tech park each morning to serve the 600 companies based there and the 20,000 employees who staff them.
