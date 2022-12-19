THE Three Kings are bringing music lovers a real treat this year.

A string of top-name acts is lined up for appearances in Spain, with fans of Blur being given an early Christmas present as they have finally been named as headliners at the massive Primavera Sound festival.

Meanwhile, the Mad Cool festival promises to heat up with Red Hot Chilli Peppers topping the bill in Madrid in July.

No doubt tickets to two of the hottest music festivals in Spain will be slipped into Santa’s sack or brought by the Three Kings now the news is out.

Pet Shop Boys. Photo: Publicity shot

While Blur joins a strong lineup at the Madrid and Barcelona Primavera Sounds concerts, which includes Depeche Mode, Kendrick Lamar and Rosalía as headliners, the biggest present is the appearance of the Pet Shop Boys.

They will headline the ‘opening pre-festival concert’ night with a free gig at Barcelona’s Parc del Forum.

Damon Albarn of Blur. Photo: Cordon Press

They will then head over to Madrid to repeat the free concert at the Civitas Metropolitano stadium, home of Atletico Madrid football team on June 7.

Primavera Sound is taking place on consecutive weekends in Barcelona’s Parc del Forum from June 1 to 3 and then at Madrid’s Ciudad del Rock de Arganda del Rey from June 8 to 10, with the headliners playing both festivals.

A month later Red Hot Chili Peppers will also be in Madrid.

Flea, Josh Klinghoffer and Chad Smith of Red Hot Chilli Peppers. Photo: Katja Ogrin/ EMPICS Entertainment via Cordon Press

The Californian funk-rock legends are joining a string of British legends from July 6 to 8 including Liam Gallagher, Robbie Williiams, Sam Smith and The Prodigy.

So British music fans will be hoping Santa brings them some tickets for their favourite acts, while Spanish aficionados hope the Los Reyes do the same for them!

READ MORE: