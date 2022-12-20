ENERGY giant Cepsa says a new green hydrogen plant to be built at the San Rogue Energy Park in Cadiz Province will be powered by recycled water.

The company has signed a deal with Aguas y Servicios del Campo de Gibraltar (Arcgisa) to use water which would normally be lost.

That will come from a new Arcgisa wastewater plant which will process 4.2 million cubic metres of water annually which will no longer be discharged into the sea.

The amount is equivalent to the water consumption of more than 21,000 households of four people over a year.

The wastewater plant will be constructed close to the Cepsa energy park.

In to the recycled water deal, Cepsa has also committed to promoting actions linked to the circular economy that affect urban waste managed by Arcgisa.

This will include the recovery and recovery of organic waste, used oils of domestic origin, and biological sludge from wastewater treatment plants.

Cepsa said this move is part of its €3 billion Andalucian Green Hydrogen Valley project.

Located at the firm’s energy parks in Huelva and San Roque, the scheme has been called the largest of its kind in Europe.

Andalucian Green will consist of two green hydrogen production facilities, each with one gigawatt capacity.

Production is expected to start in 2026 at Huelva and 2027 at San Roque.

In order to power Andalusian Green, Cepsa will invest €2 billion in the development of three gigawatt wind and solar projects.

