THE nativity scene of Alhama de Granada, with some 2,500 pieces and an extension of 400 square meters, is one of the largest Nativity Scenes in Spain.

They say that faith moves mountains and in this case, the priest of the Church of Carmen in Alhama de Granada, Víctor Manuel Valero, together with the aid of several removal vans, has moved 1,500 kilos of earth and brought to life one of the largest nativity scenes in the country.

More than three months of work, 2,500 pieces and 16 removal vans have given life to the seventy linear metres, that occupies more than 400 square metres, of the nativity scene in Alhama de Granada, considered one of the largest in the country.

The team led by the parish priest began work on September 1 to accommodate a three-storey space, which recreates the main biblical scenes from Nazareth and Jerusalem, to the desert and Bethlehem, as well the municipality of Alhama de Granada itself and emblematic areas of Granada such as Sacromonte.

The parish priest began recreating the spaces of the villages where he works and making them part of his monumental nativity scene fourteen years ago, during which time he has had to move to enlarge the space, which each year he puts together with ‘a lot of engineering’, ‘hours of patience’, ‘craftsmanship’ and ‘a lot of love.’

