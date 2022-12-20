A 29-year-old Spaniard has been arrested for sexually assaulting five boys aged between 12 and 16 who he coached at a Murcia football club.

He supervised youngsters at the EDMF Churra club and up to 2018 at Plus Ultra- a team from Llanos de Brujas.

The man was fired from Plus Ultra for ‘inappropriate conduct’ but no sexual abuse complaints were filed at the time by children or their parents.

Police sources say one of the sex assault charges date back to his time at Plus Ultra with the rest more recently at EDMF Churra.

The alleged abuses all happened in secluded areas outside official training sessions.

The man offered individual coaching to some boys to improve their skills without the authorisation of his club.

His behaviour revolved around his victims being told to do push-ups.

He would then lie on top of them and grab them tightly and expose himself as part of the assault.

The first complaints came from two boys a month ago at EDMF Churra with the club firing him immediately.

Two other youngsters also came forward as reports were filed with the Policia Nacional, who also received a complaint from a Plus Ultra player.

His statement was vital in revealing more assaults at his time there with additional victims being located.

