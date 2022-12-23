THE province of Malaga has gained more than 21,000 inhabitants in 12 months and now exceeds the 1.7 million mark according to the National Institute of Statistics (INE).

The most recent studies from the National Institute of Statistics show that there are 21,853 more people currently living in Malaga, 2022, than there were last year, 2021, seeing a total of 1,717,504 people living in the province.

This increase in population has been ongoing since 2014, when 1,621,968 people lived in Malaga.

It was not until 2019 that the population exceeded 1,500,000, reaching 1,661,785, rising to 1,685,000 in 2020, 1,695,000 in 2021 and exceeding 1,700,000 residents this year for the first time.

However, there is an imbalance between the coastal areas, which are becoming very populated and rural areas which are losing inhabitants and poses a challenge to the province.

In fact, the majority of the inhabitants gained by the province in recent years has been concentrated in one of the 14 coastal municipalities, with many coastal towns such as: Mijas (89,502), Fuengirola (83,226) and Velez-Malaga (83,899) seeing a population boom by between 1,000 and 3,000 inhabitants.

Meanwhile, areas such as Antequera and Ronda have seen a drop in the number of inhabitants, from 41,348 to 41,184 and from 33,624 to 33,401 respectively.

