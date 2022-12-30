A NEW anti-crisis plan has been approved that includes a one-time payment of €200 for cash-strapped families.

The Social Shield initiative is aimed at families with annual incomes of less than €27,000 and a net worth of no more than €75,000.

It will also include the extension of leases set to be renewed between January 1 and June 30.

The government estimates that this aid will reach more than four million families.

It is likely that the application process will follow the same steps as the last subsidy of €200 for the purchase of food for individuals (salaried workers, self-employed workers, and unemployed individuals registered as job seekers) with low incomes and net worth, which was launched on July 25.

Hemos logrado un acuerdo muy importante para el nuevo Escudo Social que hoy aprueba el Gobierno. Estoy especialmente satisfecha de la prórroga automática de los contratos de alquiler y el cheque de 200 euros a familias vulnerables. Aquí lo explico ?#EscudoParaLaGente pic.twitter.com/fmmjxESoEo — Ione Belarra (@ionebelarra) December 27, 2022 Government minister Ione Belarra explains how to claim the one-off cash payment for hard-up families

If so, the new measure can be requested through the web portal of the Tax Agency using an electronic form starting on February 15.

The money will be received by bank transfer once families who are entitled to receive the payment provide the Tax Agency with their bank account number.

Once the applications have been submitted and the income has been checked against the tax return, the Treasury will approve or deny the grant.

The amount falls short of the initial demands of Unidas Podemos, which had pushed for a payment of 300 euros and for it to be available not only to vulnerable families but also to those with moderate incomes (below 42,000 euros per year).

READ MORE: