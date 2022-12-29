A Valencia-based tax scam involving cars imported from Germany defrauded over €14 million from Spain’s tax coffers.

23 people- Spanish and Romanian nationals- have been arrested across Valencia Province in Torrent, Betera, Lliria, Pobla de Vallbona, Marines, and Olocau in addition to Valencia City.

They’ve been charged with defrauding the Public Treasury and money laundering.

75 vehicles worth over €7 million and 17 properties valued at €3 million have been seized to help cover the €14 million deficit.

44 bank accounts have been blocked with total deposits of €1.3 million.

Other seizures included seven watches valued at more than €100,000, six computers, six mobile phones and a host of documents, both in physical and digital formats.

The Guardia Civil and the Tax Agency joined forces in 2021 to dismantle the Valencia organisation that used a complex network of shell companies to import high-end vehicles from Germany

The gang used a series of deceptions via companies run by ‘front men’ to avoid paying VAT on each imported car.

Authorities raided three car dealerships during Operation Cavallino as well as three warehouses which stored the vehicles.

Further arrests are not being ruled out.

