BENIDORM will get over €6 million of EU money to pay for a major sustainable tourism initiative.

The city had bid for €8 million but Benidorm mayor, Toni Perez, says he’s pleased that the plan- ‘Benidorm Vision 360’- will get the bulk of what it needs.

“This is a very ambitious project with four phases and fourteen projects to adapt the city to the most innovative and sustainable reality,” said Perez.

The plan focuses on green and sustainable transition; improving energy efficiency; and digital transition and competitiveness.

Work will include improving the effectiveness of shaded areas and introducing park-and-ride spaces and recreational areas in the new El Moralet park.

Renewal will take place in the Levante area between Avenidas l’Ametlla de Mar and Europa to install electric car charging points and setting up infrastructures for a bicycle hire service.

Digital transition will encompass environmental monitoring systems and better access and communications for local services for residents and tourists.

Benidorm Vision 360 also aims to create new jobs in tourism and associated sectors.

Toni Perez said: “The project will improve public facilities as well as mobility and accessibility to them.”

