THE Policia Nacional in Benidorm have arrested a 35-year-old man after they found €11,000 of counterfeit notes in his car.

The motorist was pulled over during a routine check in the city.

After the driver provided proof of identity, officers checked inside his car and found an envelope containing 22 fake €500 bills.

It had been hidden in a luminous vest which was on the back seat.

Officers leafed through the bills and immediately suspected they were bogus through their appearance.

They asked the car owner about where he got them but he didn’t offer any explanation.

The man was arrested on a charge of counterfeiting currency and the fake notes were seized.

He was bailed after a Benidorm court appearance.

