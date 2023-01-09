A home has been found for the beloved dogs of a British expatriate living in Granada after he was rushed into hospital last week and forced to quickly find a home for his furry friends.

The man’s friend Trudy McCaffery said the Velez de Benaudalla resident was likely to be in hospital for ‘a while’.

The Olive Press then published an article detailing the dramatic attempt to find the dogs a home.

On Monday, McCaffery said somebody from the UK had come forward to help out.

“I’ve managed to rehome them back to the UK by car – I don’t think they’d survive a flight and all the associated things that happen with that,” she said.

“So all being well they will be going home by the end of the month, and then we’ll try and sort everything else from there.”

McCaffery said her friend, who has been living in Velez de Benaudalla for about 10 years, was desperately hoping someone could rehome his two elderly female springer spaniels as he went into hospital for treatment about a heart condition.

One of the man’s spaniels.

“They don’t need much exercise, just a trundle out for the toilet in the morning, tea time and before bed,” McCaffery said.

“They spend most of the day snoozing – both are sprayed and both are on some medication for arthritis.

“They are lovely companions and the situation is very sad.”

The man’s second spaniel.

She said there was a deadline to rehome the dogs by the end of January, which has fortunately been met.

