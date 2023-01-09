THE Easy Horse Care Rescue Centre at Rojales has appealed for money to pay for new shelters ahead of an expected hike in building material costs.

Erecting the shelters will not only help the animals but would allow the centre to get a farm licence that in turn would make it eligible to apply for EU grants.

Founders Sue and Rod Weeding have been doing much of the shelter building work themselves but a new deadline is looming.

Sue Weeding said: “We have a quote of €16,800 for all the materials which we have been fundraising for, but we’ve been told that costs are expected to sky rocket this year and so we desperately want to buy everything before this happens.”

The urgent plea comes as a generous donor has offered to match any donation made so the couple are hopeful they can raise the money needed soon before prices rise.



Once the materials are purchased, work can continue on the shelters which will lead to the granting of an-all important licence.

“We believe this is the key to everything we have created and will ensure Easy Horse Care and the work we do will remain.” said Sue.

“Once the shelter work is finished, Rojales council says we can get a farm licence which in turn makes us eligible for European grants,“ she added.

The licence would also enable the charity to re-home some of their horses which they are currently not permitted to do.

