1 bedroom Apartment for sale in Costa Teguise with pool - € 142,000

Costa Teguise, Lanzarote 1 beds 1 baths € 142,000

Bright and renovated 1 bedroom apartment in Costa Teguise This nice 1 bedroom ground floor apartment with pool views is located in a residential complex in the center of Costa Teguise, not far from the main promenade and the beach. The secure complex offers two communal swimming pools with ample sunbathing area, gym, toy library and squash court. The property has a bright living room with an open kitchen and a dining room, a double bedroom, a bathroom and a terrace. The popular community offers a quiet and relaxing atmosphere while being downtown. The property has been completely renovated… See full property details