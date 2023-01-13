TWO people are being investigating for starting a forest fire in Valencia Province that incinerated a 2,000 m2 area.

A land owner in Cerda is accused of breaking the law by deciding to burn prunings less than 30 metres away from a forest.

The Guardia Civil and forest fire investigators determined that his reckless behaviour caused the blaze.

The fire started from either a spark or ember reaching woodland.

The landowner had no authorisation for the outdoor burning of materials.

Two Spaniards- aged 58 and 65- face legal action over the blaze.

A report has been sent to the Xativa court along with the Environment Prosecutor’s Office in Alzira.

