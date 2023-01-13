THE Guardia Civil have shut down three indoor marijuana farms in rented properties on what they described as ‘upmarket’ urbanisations in Calpe.

Over a thousand plants were seized along with cash and materials used in the farms.

One man has been arrested and jailed, with three others investigated.

Illegal marijuana sales substantially rose in the Calpe area in the first half of 2022, and the Guardia decided to find out where the drug was coming from.

The probe was helped by residents who suspected something suspicious was going on in neighbouring properties.

The first raid happened in late August and two months later- on the same urbanisation- another house was visited leading to the closure of another marijuana farm.

Officers struck again last month at a third home to conclude their operation.

Criminal charges include public health offences, falsifying documents, and illegally tapping into the electricity network.