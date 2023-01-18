Lisa Brown, feared murdered in Spain, would have celebrated her 40th birthday on Friday.

Instead, tears flowed for the mother-of-one at the grave site of her mother in Alexandria, northwest of Glasgow, where her sister released balloons into the air and had just one wish; justice for her younger sibling.

The prime suspect in the case escaped from jail in the UK IN November, and is still at large.

Dean Woods, aka Simon Corner, was on day release from HM Prison Sudbury, in Derbyshire, when he absconded and did not return.

The 40-year-old luxury yacht dealer was just two years into a 12-year jail sentence for his involvement in an €9 million cocaine ring.

Woods has long been suspected of being behind the disappearance of his ex-partner Lisa Brown.

Lisa Brown vanished in 2015.

He was quizzed by Spanish cops after the mother-of-one, from Scotland, failed to collect her eight-year-old son from school in Guadiaro, near Sotogrande in Andalucia, where she lived.

She had been living in Spain since she was 18 and had just started working in Gibraltar for an online betting company when she vanished.

Lisa’s sister Helen Jordan said Friday was not the kind of birthday loved ones wanted for Lisa.

“We will never be able to properly honour Lisa while the prime suspect remains on the run and while we still have no knowledge on what happened to Lisa,” she told the Olive Press.

“Lisa isn’t really at peace – she’s dumped somewhere so how can she possibly be at peace.

“She could’ve been married again and had more children – she was only 32 years old.

“She could have had a daughter – but she will never have a chance to do any of that.”

Dean Woods aka Simon Corner is on the run.

Derbyshire police confirmed to the Olive Press Woods was still on the run after escaping prison on November 19, and could have fled to Northern Ireland.

“We are continuing to make enquiries and appeal for information to find Dean Woods,” a spokesperson said.

“Woods has links to the Liverpool area, and we are also investigating the possibility he may have travelled to Northern Ireland.”

Officers had been probing Woods, from Liverpool, after Brown went missing in 2015, but couldn’t find him.

They eventually issued a European Arrest Warrant for him, suspecting that Brown may have been abducted and taken out to sea, possibly en route to Ibiza or Thailand.

The Olive Press revealed at the time that Woods had been living on a boat called, Rosa of London, in La Linea’s Alcaidesa marina.

We established that Brown had been a ‘regular visitor’ to the boat, while Woods regularly made ‘pleasure cruises’ into the Med with tourists.

Brown had been dating Woods for a few months, after splitting up with her son’s father Tony Tomillero.

“There is no doubt in our minds he is responsible for what happened to Lisa,” Helen said.

“He had people who helped him escape from Spain before so he could go back there and get the same help.

“There are more than a few people who know what happened to Lisa and we need you to come forward.”

Woods has denied any involvement in Brown’s disappearance.

Anyone with information can contact Derbyshire police and quote reference 22000678445 via Facebook, @DerPolContact on Twitter or at derbyshire.police.uk/contact/af/contact-us

anthony@theolivepress.es

