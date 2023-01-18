A huge dumping of snow has forced the closure of Spain’s Sierra Nevada ski resort.

About 15cm of snow fell at the Sierra Nevada Station (Sierra Nevada Estacion) in the early hours of the morning on Wednesday.

About noon the site announced it had shut, and sent out another warning later in the afternoon saying the site would remain shut for the rest of the day due to ‘persistence of adverse weather conditions’.

About 15cm of snow fell in a short period.

The province of Granada is under orange warning due to the risk of snowfall.

It comes as storms Fien and Gerard sweep through Spain this week bringing strong winds, heavy snow, rain and rough seas.

Fien has brought an air mass from the arctic and temperatures have plunged, with the storm set to continue until Friday, according to meteorological service Aemet.

Residents across Granada shivered last night, but especially those in Viznar where an overnight low of -3.5 degrees was recorded.

Other chilly overnight lows were recorded in Dolar in Granada with -0.7 degrees, Velez Blanco-Topares in Almeria with -0.2 degrees and Villarrodrigo in Jaen, where the mercury dipped to just 0.1 degrees.

