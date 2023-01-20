A businessman who committed more than 200 crimes has been arrested, with police raiding premises in Malaga, Cadiz and Valencia.

The Civil Guard and officers from the Mossos d’Esquadra arrested the man who worked in the freight transport sector in Linea de la Concepción, and forced his workers to drive more hours than the legal limit.

It stacked up to more than 200 crimes of falsifying documents and crimes that breached worker rights.

Police arrested six people.

Several of its drivers were also arrested as ‘necessary collaborators’, as well as the operators of a tachograph technical center which manipulated the control devices of the company’s vehicles. In total, six people were arrested and a dozen more investigated.

Police said the employer forced drivers to use third-party driver cards and to drive with the tampered tachograph device.

“To do this, he falsified the records, and created a document with absolutely false registration data,” officers said.

“This falsified data referred to driving times, rest times, speed and distance travelled.

“In this way, the detainee put the lives of his workers at serious risk.”

