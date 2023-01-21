MALAGA will paint the sky with colours as it brings together the best kite pilots in the world this Spring.

On April 29-30, the best classic and acrobatic kite pilots will gather in El Palo and Pedregalejo for an international event.

This unique festival, which this year will be held in Malaga, witnesses a considerable participation of kite flyers from across the globe and presents a spectacular view for the onlookers to behold.

The Malaga skyline between El Palo and Pedregalejo will be awash with different sizes, varieties and hues of kites from before dawn until dusk as kite pilots paint the sky with colour.

According to the Councillor for Tourism in Malaga, Jacobo Florido, and the Councillor for the Malaga East District, Carlos Conde, the festival will be attended by the most internationally renowned classic and acrobatic kite pilots.

The International Kite Fest Malaga 2023 will have an exhibition part, a competition part and a recreational section which will include amateur competitions for all ages.

The extensive programme will also include workshops on how to fly kites, training and flying techniques as well as how to make kites.

