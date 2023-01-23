BULLDOZERS started clearing land on a Torrevieja urbanisation on Monday as a €4.1 million project kicked-off to create a park and sports area.

The 44,000 m2 ‘La Siesta Park’ will be close to the entrance to the San Luis urbanisation, just off the CV-905 roundabout.

Speaking during a site visit, Torrevieja mayor, Eduardo Dolon, said: “This is a very important day for Torrevieja as we begin work to satisfy a long-standing demand from residents.”

DOLON ON SITE

A park should have been built in the late 80s as part of the urbanisation construction plan.

The developer did nothing and Torrevieja council at the time ignored demands for a green area.

Construction nearly started in 2015 but was stopped due to contractual issues.

The park will include a range of sports facilities like a skateboard and BMX track, as well as paddle tennis and petanque courts plus skating and hockey rinks.

Some large carob and olive trees will be moved to other spots in the park to accommodate the BMX track.

There’ll be a dog exercise area and a calisthenics zone, along with a picnic area and a amphitheatre to host live entertainment.

Contractor Urdecon said the park will be finished well before the 20-month maximum specified in its successful tender with Torrevieja council.